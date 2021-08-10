Terre Haute VFW post to host picnic for veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute VFW post is set to host a picnic for veterans.

Post 972 will host the event on August 15. Veterans and their families are welcome to attend.

If you're not a member of the VFW, you'll need to bring proof of your service to attend.

The VFW hopes the event encourages more people to become members. Leaders of the post say they're eager to hear from younger service members.

"Everybody that's a current member is either a Vietnam or before, we need some of the Iraqi and Afghan guys," Post Commander Michael Panaranto said.

If you are a veteran and want to become a member, or learn more about the picnic, check out this link.