TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Veteran Health Indiana is helping veterans get a flu shot through a series of drive-thru shot clinics at the Terre Haute VA.

They are happening on September 16, 23, and 30. Next month, they will take place on October 7, 14, 21, and 28. There are two more days after that, on November 4 and 18.

The times are 9:30 am to 11:30 am and noon to 2 pm.

Veterans just need to take their VA card and wear a short sleeve shirt.