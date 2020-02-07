Terre Haute Torpedoes hosts its annual Arctic Blast Swim Meet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 400 swimmers have come to Terre Haute this weekend to compete. It's the annual Arctic Blast Swim Meet.

355 swimmers from 10 clubs across Indiana and Illinois are competing.

The Terre Haute Torpedoes Swim and Dive Club has hosted the meet for four years now.

The club offers year-round swimming, diving, and swim lessons for ages three to adults.

You can catch it starting at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $6.