TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 400 swimmers have come to Terre Haute this weekend to compete. It's the annual Arctic Blast Swim Meet.
355 swimmers from 10 clubs across Indiana and Illinois are competing.
The Terre Haute Torpedoes Swim and Dive Club has hosted the meet for four years now.
The club offers year-round swimming, diving, and swim lessons for ages three to adults.
You can catch it starting at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $6.
Related Content
- Terre Haute Torpedoes hosts its annual Arctic Blast Swim Meet
- Terre Haute hosts swim meet
- Terre Haute Torpedoes host Swim-A-Thon to help provide scholarships to athletes
- Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight
- College swim meet in town, brings revenue to Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Rotary Club hosts 73rd annual Goodwill drive
- Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation holds annual meeting
- Launch Terre Haute hosts future business leaders
- Terre Haute restaurant hosts Master Sommelier
- Launch Terre Haute hosts women-centric event
Scroll for more content...