Terre Haute Teens for Action protest gun violence

A group of teens in the Wabash Valley laid down to take a stand against gun violence.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 6:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of teens in the Wabash Valley laid down to take a stand against gun violence.

Terre Haute Teens for Action had a message for voters on Friday.

The group wants you to know everything you need to know about Larry Bucshon and his opponent, William Tanoos before you vote.

Organizers say gun violence impacts teens right here in the Wabash Valley.

If you would like to learn more about what Terre Haute Teens for Action is all about, they will be hosting a town hall on Thursday.

It happens at 6:00 at Woodrow Wilson.

A panel of community youth will be talking about the importance of preventing gun violence.

