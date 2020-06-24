New symphony director eager to get started, looking at virtual options

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana’s oldest symphony orchestra is now in its 95th season with a new leader.

Samantha Johnson-Helms, and her family, officially settled in Terre Haute on Tuesday.

She was born in Fort Wayne but grew up in Columbus.

Johnson-Helms comes with degreed experience in Clarinet Performance.

Among her many ideas, she hopes to explore virtual outlets for the symphony and its audience.

“With the pandemic, there’s a lot of people that aren’t going to feel comfortable coming to our concert,” she said, “So I’m going to look into researching how we can possibly live stream some of our events, create new content and hopefully making people feel a little more comfortable about getting their live music.”

Johnson-Helms says she has several family ties in Terre Haute. She says she’s looking forward to getting started in the office next week.