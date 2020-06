TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families will have the chance to enjoy some summer entertainment this week.

The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra is holding a performance on Wednesday.

The performance will take place on Wednesday, June 24 at 10:00 a.m. at Fairbanks Park.

Thursday is set as a rain date for the event.

After the performance, the Terre Haute Symphony will announce the new executive director.