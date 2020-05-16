Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra streams live concert

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Even live entertainment is going virtual these days!

Folks got to enjoy some good music from the comfort of their home Saturday evening.

The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra held a live stream concert.

"Music in Bloom: A Celebration of Spring for the Wabash Valley" featured 10 musicians performing solos and duets.

"It's going to give the arts community in Terre Haute an opportunity to start live streaming some of their performances, and get some of that art back into the community, because I think we're really hurting right now. We don't have those live performances in the Terre Haute community right now," said Samantha Johnson-Helms.

This was the first time the orchestra has done a virtual performance.