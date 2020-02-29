Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra hosts 'Leap Year Fundraiser'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks got to enjoy some live music from the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra Saturday evening.

The orchestra presented "Downton Abbey: Beautiful Music from the Era and TV Show."

The live performance featured music that would've been heard by British audiences during the 1920s.

This was a "Leap Year Fundraiser" for the orchestra.

The goal is to help keep great music close to home.