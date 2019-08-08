Terre Haute South wins Safe Sports School Award

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute South Vigo High School is the recipient of a national award.

Union Health Athletic Training Staff received the Safe Sports School Award award from the National Athletic Trainers' Association.

The school is only one of 15 recipients in the state.

The award looks at the safety and board certifications for the facility.

Kylie Fendrick is an athletic trainer at Terre Haute South.

She says the award will be a reminder to students of the value athletic training has.

"We try to strive for the highest healthcare for our patients here at Terre Haute South. I think it was a really big honor to show that we are working here and we are here for them as much as they need us," Fendrick said.

The school has the opportunity to reapply for the award every three years.