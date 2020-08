VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County high school sports team has been placed in quarantine.

According to the Vigo County School Corporation, the Terre Haute South High School volleyball team and its coaching staff have all been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 on school grounds.

The team was placed in quarantine by the Vigo County Health Department.

Contact tracers continue to work and identify close contacts within the community.