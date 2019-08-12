Terre Haute South and Booker T. Washington schools under lockout after 'unverified' phone threat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have put a lockout in place at a Vigo County high school.
Bill Reilly with the Vigo County School Corporation says a lockout is in place at Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Booker T. Washington School, which is connected to South.
He says they have received an unverified phone call threat.
The phone number connected to the threat was from outside of the area, school officials say.
LINK | 'IT COULD BE THE MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH..' REPORTED GUN ON CAMPUS AT WOODROW WILSON MIDDLE SCHOOL
Reilly told News 10 school is going on as normal, but they are not allowing any visitors to enter. Students are expected to be able to leave school at the normal time.
Right now, they have heightened security on school property, and the school corporation is working with Terre Haute Police Department for the investigation.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
