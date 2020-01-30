Terre Haute South to honor three graduates in its Hall of Distinction ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County high school is set to hold a special ceremony to honor three of the school's graduates.

It's part of Terre Haute South's Hall of Distinction.

This is the 19th year for the event.

This year the committee selected Mika Brown, Dave Heath, and Alexander Lamis.

The ceremony happens on April 8 at the County Club of Terre Haute. You can make reservations by emailing lhs@vigoschools.org or by calling 812-462-4252.

See the bios of the three provided by the organization below.

*Mika Brown (Class of 2005) is an award winning photographer, producer and photojournalist. She has made the impact of the Holocaust come to life through her film “Eva 7063.” Ms. Brown is the winner of the Telly Award for Best Documentary, and has received numerous other awards including the Quill & Scroll Award for excellence in journalism. Mika has received honors from the Indiana chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, including best Documentary, Best News Videography and Best Coverage of Government. She is also a camera operator for Fox Sports, CBS Sports, Turner Sports, NBC Sports and ESPN.

* Dave Heath (former teacher & current Assistant Athletic Director) After a successful career in radio and television, Heath changed career paths to become a history teacher for 24 years. Senator Richard Lugar recognized him for documenting stories of Hoosier Veterans, which is housed in the Library of Congress. After retirement, he has served South Vigo as the Assistant Athletic Director and as a valued volunteer for a number of events. Dave serves on several committees not only for South, but also numerous community organizations including Terre Haute Kiwanis club, TH Area Clean Community, TH Redevelopment Commission as well as an active church member.

*Alexander Lamis (Class of 1976) Lamis is a partner in a New York architectural firm who has created a variety of energy and environmentally designed buildings all over the country. His designs have included the GW Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club in Orlando, and numerous university buildings at Harvard, Princeton, Rutgers, Trinity, Columbia and Stanford. Mr. Lamis holds a Bachelor of Science degree from MIT, and a Master of Architecture degree from Columbia University.