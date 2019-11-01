Terre Haute South students win first place in app competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Terre Haute South students brought home the first place award last weekend. It was at a mobile app competition at IUPUI.
Sam Ford and Jesper Nielsen created a prototype of a carpool app in just a few hours.
The app is called Commute Indy.
It creates a profile to help people find like-minded drivers, so your ride from point A to point B isn't as awkward.
The students say it's like a dating app...but for carpooling.
This is the first time they are bringing back first place for South.
Both students won $150 for placing first, and a $2,000 scholarship to the IU School of Informatics and Computing at IUPUI.
