Terre Haute South students throw party for 26 special needs students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at one local school used a school project to spread a little joy this holiday season.
News 10 caught up with the members of the FIT Club at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
That stands for Females in Technology.
They held a holiday party for students with special needs on Thursday.
Members created and sold holiday décor to pay for the party. They also bought students some of their Christmas wishes.
Organizers say the students learned a lot from this project.
Students bought presents and threw a party for around 26 students.
