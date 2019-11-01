Terre Haute South students are trying to prevent leading cause of death in teens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) --Students at Terre Haute South Vigo high school have been through a lot this past year. Two girls at the high school wanted something good to come from the death of their friend Jenna Perelle. That's why they had a presentation here called "The Drive to Save Lives."

Reagan Foust and Maya Mercho are both seniors at Terre Haute South. They know first hand what it's like to lose someone they care about in a car crash.

"Jenna was one of our really close friends. That time was obviously really hard for us and once we kind of came out of that we just wanted to turn it into something that was positive and that could eventually prevent this from happening more," Foust said.

Foust and Mercho invited public speaker, Cara Filler to talk to their school about the dangers of reckless driving.

Filler travels the world telling young people the story of how she lost her twin sister just one day after their 18th birthday to reckless driving. She had been riding with her boyfriend who was going upwards of 100 mph in a 30 mph zone.

"We were supposed to be best friends forever. Mairin and her boyfriend sped by me a block from the mall and I thought it was a joke. I called them a loser-out the window and told them I would just meet them at home. I never met them at home," Filler said.

It was a message that was hard to hear for a lot of students on Friday, but one that, to Foust and Mercho was important to get out.

"I feel like a lot of people our age think they're invincible and we just think it's important for them to know that they're not and it's important to be careful," Mercho said.

The hope is that this presentation inspires them to make good choices before they get into a car, when they're behind the wheel or even if they're just a passenger in that car.

If you want to learn more about Filler and her story you can find that on her website, here.