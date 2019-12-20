Terre Haute South student creates award-winning app

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One student at Terre Haute South Vigo High School received a great honor.

Samuel Ford is a senior at South. He just won the Congressional App Challenge for Indiana's 8th District.

Ford made an app for the school to help with day to day for students and parents.

He told us he spent more than 100 hours working on this app. It's an experience Ford says he wouldn't be able to get any other way.

"It gives me the experience. I have the experience of now making two successful apps, and I've won awards for it. So it gives me that experience," Ford said.

In April, Ford will head to Washington, D.C. to present his work in front of Congress and several businesses.

He's also applying for the governor's STEM Award.

Ford's app is called Terre Haute South.

Click here to download it on your Apple device and here to download it on your Android device.