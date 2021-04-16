Terre Haute South placed on lock-out after unverified threat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - School corporation officials say a Vigo County high school is in lock-out status.

Bill Riley, the Director of Communications for the Vigo County School Corporation says Terre Haute South Vigo High School was placed on a lock-out after an "unverified threat."

A lock-out means all activities inside the school will go on as normal, but nobody is allowed inside of the building.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.