Terre Haute South, Davis Park move to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County high school and an elementary school will temporarily shift to remote learning.

According to the Vigo County School Corporation, Terre Haute South Vigo High School will shift to remote learning starting on November 5. It is expected to last until November 12.

Terre Haute South was previously on the school corporation's COVID-19 watchlist.

Davis Park Elementary School will move to remote learning on November 5 and is expected to return to in-person learning on November 19.

On Wednesday, a positive COVID-19 infection involving a staff member at Davis Park resulted in a significant amount of staff quarantines. Those staff members were sent home right away, and substitute teachers were called in.

Honey Creek Middle School remains on the corporation's watchlist.

"Due to the amount of critical staff on quarantine, Davis Park Elementary School and Terre Haute South High School will move to remote learning starting tomorrow, Thursday, November 5. Davis Park will return to the building on Thursday, November 19, and Terre Haute South High School will return on Thursday, November 12.

Today, a positive case involving a staff member at Davis Park Elementary School resulted in a significant amount of staff quarantines. Quarantined staff were sent home immediately, and substitutes were called into the school to safely staff the school for the rest of the day.

Terre Haute South High School was previously put on a watchlist for remote learning due to staff quarantines and absences. Honey Creek Middle School remains on the district’s watchlist for staff absences, but remote learning is not necessary at this time.

Students may stop by either school during school hours to retrieve necessary materials and Chromebooks. Students may pick up a free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at each school from 11 a.m.-noon. Staff members who are able to report to the building will be on campus during normal school hours.

Teachers will communicate daily with all students to take attendance and to provide specific guidance about remote learning lessons. WiFi-enabled buses will be deployed in each school’s area and a list of those buses will be available later today at vigoschools.org."