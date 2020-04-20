Terre Haute South group holds virtual vigil to end mass genocide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The month of April is Genocide Awareness Month.

The Terre Haute South student club 'STAND' held a special virtual vigil on Monday. The goal was to raise awareness and end mass genocide.

News 10 spoke with Allison Weiner, a junior at Terre Haute South. She says the vigil was able to reach more people with it being held online.

"If people become educated on the topic then they are much more likely to take action. If you become educated, then you can create change and you are more likely to want to be the change," Weiner told us.