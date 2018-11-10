Terre Haute South earns 3rd place in math competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A band of Terre Haute mathletes took home third in a competition at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The 53rd Annual Rose-Hulman Math Competition was Saturday. Schools from across Indiana, and the country, participated.
Carmel High School won for the tenth consecutive year. The team scored 1,275 points.
Terre Haute South Vigo High School earned third place. The team scored 790 points overall.
Some Terre Haute students in the senior division also placed high individually. Joseph Dalloul came in ninth and Ethan Kirsch came in eleventh place.
You can see the full list of results here.
