TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute club spent Thursday night honoring those that make a difference.
The Terre Haute South Rotary Club celebrated its 40th Anniversary as a club.
There was a special dinner to mark the occasion.
During that dinner, members handed out awards.
The lifetime achievement award went to Jim Wood.
Wood has been a member for all 40 of those years.
The club also gave out the Paul Harris Fellow Recognition to business owner Boo Loyd.
They also gave the award posthumously to former member Dorthy Drummond who passed away last year.
Related Content
- Terre Haute South Rotary Club celebrates 40th anniversary
- Rotary Club hosts special guest
- Local couple receives Rotary Club honor
- Rotary Club presents their annual vocational award
- Rotary Club hosts Goodwill drive Saturday
- Goodwill in Terre Haute celebrates 90 years
- Terre Haute woman celebrates her 101st birthday
- VCSC Board meets at Terre Haute South
- Golden Apple: Terre Haute South's Traci Kyle
- Rotary Club presents Five Avenues of Service award
Scroll for more content...