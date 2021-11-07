Terre Haute South Lady Braves fall to rival in a tough home game

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute North Patriots brought home a win on Saturday, but it was a tough day for the Terre Haute South Braves.

The Lady Braves looked to get their first win of the season as they welcomed the Indianapolis Crispus Attucks at home for a close day of competition.

First-quarter the Braves bring their teamwork to the test. Gracie Adamson with the pass to Paige Baldwin and a quick rebound by IndiAnn Nichols for the bucket, adding two points to the home scoreboard

But the Tigers were quick to attack as Daisha Bullock takes the sneaky steal straight to the hoop, keeping the Tigers in the lead.

But those Braves were not ready to give up the fight just yet.

Now, Marlee Loudermilk heads straight to the net with the easy layup giving South another two points.

But in the end, The lady Braves couldn't keep up with those Tigers.

They fall to Crispus Attucks 44-34.

If you missed Saturday's game, the Braves will be back in action this Tuesday at West Vigo at 7:30 PM.