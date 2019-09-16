Terre Haute South FB: Staying in the locker room during the National Anthem is not a political statement

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County high school has released a statement after several people expressed concern after the school's football team stayed in the locker room for the National Anthem.

Several people reached out to News 10 telling us the Terre Haute South Vigo High School football team stayed in the locker room during the National Anthem before football games.

On Monday, the school's athletics department released a statement saying they have been doing this for the past 22-years, and this is not a political statement.

The statement went on to say this is a regular practice in high school and college football due to the nature of the game, and four other schools in 'Conference Indiana' observe the same practice.

You can see the full statement below:

"For the past 22 years, Terre Haute South Vigo High School’s football team has stayed in the locker room until game time. This is a regular practice in high school and college football due to the nature of the game, not a political statement. Four schools within Conference Indiana also observe this same practice.

At Terre Haute South Vigo High School, we expect all of our students to be respectful, to be responsible, and to be good citizens. Our student section always honors the flag and the National Anthem at our football games, both home and away. The administrative team is present at these events modeling this act of citizenship. Our students stay after events and clean their section, again displaying responsible and respectful citizenship. At the game in question, three of the JROTC Cadets that presented the colors were Terre Haute South students.

In the recent past, the only exception to our pregame routine was the North-South game. The past practice of athletes lining up shoulder to shoulder when the national anthem was performed was an IHSAA violation. Once it was noted that it was a violation, we went back to our regular pregame routine. No disrespect of anyone’s beliefs or traditions would ever be tolerated or supported by Terre Haute South Vigo High School athletics or administration. We are proud of our students, our staff, our athletes, and our community values.

THS Athletics"