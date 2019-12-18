Clear

Terre Haute South DECA students host holiday party for kids

DECA is dedicated to preparing students for the future. DECA students at Terre Haute South Vigo High School certainly received a festive lesson on Wednesday by taking on a special project.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - DECA is dedicated to preparing students for the future. DECA students at Terre Haute South Vigo High School certainly received a festive lesson on Wednesday by taking on a special project.

News 10 caught up with students at Ryves Hall in Terre Haute.

That's where they hosted a special holiday party for kids. The kids are a part of the United Childcare program.

Students bought presents for more than 20 kids. They say it was nice to see the happiness on their faces.

DECA students also gave kids special treats during Halloween. They made baskets for their families during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 5°
Rockville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 10°
Casey
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Marshall
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 10°
A Clear, Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU signing day

Image

Griffin Comer

Image

Washington High School students create elaborate Christmas light display

Image

Hey Kevin 12-18

Image

Dixie Bee students stop by a nursing home to spread holiday cheer

Image

Terre Haute South DECA students host holiday party for kids

Image

Greene County recycling center

Image

Terre Haute Lift station project placed on hold

Image

Group gets together to wrap donated presents for local seniors

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax