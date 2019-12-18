Terre Haute South DECA students host holiday party for kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - DECA is dedicated to preparing students for the future. DECA students at Terre Haute South Vigo High School certainly received a festive lesson on Wednesday by taking on a special project.
News 10 caught up with students at Ryves Hall in Terre Haute.
That's where they hosted a special holiday party for kids. The kids are a part of the United Childcare program.
Students bought presents for more than 20 kids. They say it was nice to see the happiness on their faces.
DECA students also gave kids special treats during Halloween. They made baskets for their families during the Thanksgiving holiday.
