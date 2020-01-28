Terre Haute Rotary Club makes donations to several local agencies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Rotary Club of Terre Haute donated money to around five local agencies.

They include St. Patrick's Church soup kitchen, St. Benedict's Church and the West Vigo Community Center among others.

The money will be used to better the lives of people in need in the area.

Many of the organizations already know exactly how they're putting the money to use.

"We're not building buildings but we're helping with little things a lot of non-profits don't budget for the unexpected needs. It's just a way for our Rotary Club to give back," Richard Shagley, from the Rotary Club said.

Some of the plans for the money include a water bottle fountain for the homeless and new equipment for a soup kitchen.