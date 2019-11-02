Terre Haute Rotary Club hosts 73rd annual Goodwill drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks spent the day turning discards into time cards.

This was the Terre Haute Rotary Club's 73rd annual Goodwill drive.

The drive allows people to get rid of unwanted items.

Organizers of the drive said the donations support Goodwill jobs, and also give people a way to buy items they need at a lower price.

"The Terre Haute Rotary Club works really hard to be active volunteers in the community, and what better way than to help the good will industries with their drive," said Dorothy Chambers.

There were three drop-off locations around Terre Haute for people to bring their donations.