Terre Haute Rotary Club honors member for community service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Rotary Club is honoring a man for his service to the community.
Josh Zuerner was presented the 'Five Avenues of Service' award.
One of the projects he's worked on through the Rotary Club has been to eradicate the Polio virus world wide.
Here at home, Zuerner said his favorite project is reading to a group of students at Meadows Elementary School in Terre Haute.
"There's so many opportunities to serve in our community. There's so much need, and I hope that I can keep giving back," said Zuerner
The avenues of service cover club, vocational, community, international and youth service.
