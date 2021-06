TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local community member is receiving recognition from a Terre Haute organization.

The Terre Haute Rotary Club unveiled a brand new honor on Tuesday. It's the 'Bill Tennis Rotarian of the Year Award.'

Tennis himself is the first recipient.

Club leaders said this award recognizes people who have made substantial contributions to the community.

He's been in the Rotary Club for 40 years.