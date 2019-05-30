Terre Haute, Rockville, and Linton nursing homes set to close

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has confirmed reports of several Wabash Valley nursing homes closing.

They all belong to the parent company 'Chosen Rehab.'

A representative confirmed News 10 they will close facilities in Terre Haute, Rockville, and Linton.

In Terre Haute, they operate as Terre Haute Nursing and Rehab, in Rockville, they are Rockville Nursing and Rehab, and in Linton, they are Linton Nursing and Rehab.

They said they are consolidating locations throughout Indiana.

They told us they hope to use their resources where they fit best.