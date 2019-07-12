Terre Haute Road Paving Projects: Present and Future

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- New and improved roads are appearing in Terre Haute. More than $1 million have gone toward resurfacing projects so far this year.

The city's engineering department has done quite a bit of paving already this year. This includes parts of Hulman Street, 25th Street, Wallace Avenue, Sidenbender Road, and Margaret Avenue which are all on the South East side of the city. City Engineers say it's far more economical to do projects one area at a time and much easier on the contractors.

City Engineer Chuck Ennis said on Friday that the department is taking a "breather" right now. They will pick back up once the final billing is completed for the projects that were just finished.

The city has budgeted just over $2 million for 2019 road paving projects. The engineering department will shift their focus to the north side of Terre Haute next. City officials said that Maple Avenue and Buckeye Street are among some of the next projects to be done.

The department has also sought help from Community Crossing--a grant given by the state of Indiana to help with future paving projects. They just submitted their application and, if they get the grant, will be able to use the money for projects starting in 2020.