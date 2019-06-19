Terre Haute Rex takes part in community service event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Rex went into the community on Wednesday for a little service.
News 10 founds players and staff on Ohio Street and Wabash Avenue.
The organization takes part in three community service events each year.
Around 18 people braved the weather to pick up trash and weeds.
