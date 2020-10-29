Terre Haute Regional Hospital recognizes its night side nurses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Every year Western Governors University delivers appreciation kits to nightside nurses before daylight saving time. WGU does this because nightside nurses have to work an extra hour when we move our clocks backward on November 1.

Appreciation kits are given statewide in Indiana to over a thousand nurses every year.

This year WGU is recognizing the Terre Haute Regional Hospital's nightshift nurses.

The kits are filled with candy, self-care items such as masks, light-up pens, and more.

WGU officials said now more than ever this year's campaign is so important. The nightside nurses have been on the front lines for months fighting COVID-19.

Mary Carney who is the director of the prelicensure nursing at WGU was a nightside nurse herself for 38 years before she worked for WGU. She said she knows exactly what it's like being a nightside nurse, especially during daylight saving.

She's happy to be with WGU and giving back to other nurses.

WGU doesn't just give these kits. They also have a scholarship fund for nightside nurses only that are looking to further their education.

If you're a nightside nurse and would like more information on the scholarship you can click here.