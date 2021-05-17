Terre Haute Regional Airport sets groundwork to bring more business to the area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Regional Airport is developing some leads to bring businesses to Terre Haute. The airport’s team did this at the recent MRO Conference. That stands for maintenance, repair, and overhaul. News 10 spoke with the airport's Executive Director Jeff Hauser for more information.

Hauser says these businesses that they met with deal with anything that has to do with airplanes. It could be aircraft interiors, engine repair, or painting for example. He spoke about how the airport ties in, and how his team can bring in new business to Terre Haute.

“For many of these companies, they need a runway there because the airplanes land and taxi to their facility to be worked on,” Hauser explained, “So having that runway and sitting close to a runway and taxiway really helps them out.”

Hauser says it was the first in-person meeting in over a year due to COVID, and it was a little different. Typically, there are about 900 vendors at the conference. This year there was around 380. Hauser says the airport team met with five different companies, and it hopes to bring a couple to the area in about three years.

“We’re hoping that we can bring one or two of those companies to Terre Haute. Most of them are in the south now or the southwest and they’re looking for something in the Midwest where they can get closer to Chicago, Louisville, St. Louis—those areas,” Hauser said, “Three years is almost perfect for us because that gives us time to get the ground prepped—things liked that—and for them, they can let us know what type of facilities that they want that we can start on.”

Hauser says this is setting the groundwork to bring potential economic development to Terre Haute. He says having a large FedEx facility right down the road in Indianapolis certainly makes the Terre Haute Regional Airport attractive.