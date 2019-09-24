Terre Haute Regional Airport receives $855,000 grant to build new taxiway and hangers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Regional Airport is in the process of getting a facelift, and it's fueled by money from a federal grant.

It's an $855,000 grant.

The money will be used to build a new taxiway at the airport.

That taxiway will extend from the six new hangers that are being built to the main runway.

Now, it's important to note that half of those hangers are being built right now.

The grant money will be used as a reimbursement plus, the money will also go toward the other hangers that will be built this winter.

The goal is to bring more corporate airlines to the area.

These 60 by 60 hangers will help do that.

Jeff Hauser is the executive director at the airport.

He said it's grants like this that help continues to grow the airport.

"They've helped us upgrade the airport. Our runways. A lot of people know we're the third busiest airport in Indiana. Just because we don't have commercial aircraft doesn't mean you're not busy, and then also we have the fourth longest runway in the state as well, so we can land any type of aircraft here," said Hauser.

"Although this is a win for the airport, this is really a win for the entire community. There are such an essential part of it. There's such an opportunity for our own growth and expansion that we should all be celebrating this win," said Kristin Craig, Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce President.

Several other businesses have opened up on the eastern side of town, and this is just one more way to attract people to Terre Haute.