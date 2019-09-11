Terre Haute Regional Airport leaders excited about eastside growth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Regional Airport is excited about the growth in its own backyard.

With plans to develop the eastside, the airport is right at the center.

Board members talked about its recent success.

In just a few years, the airport secured around $6 million in grant money.

"That's federal and state dollars coming into our community. So that is big for our community. A lot of folks get tired of hearing me saying it being the third busiest airport as far as take-offs and landings go, but we do get a lot of federal and state dollars coming into the community that way," Jeff Hauser, the Executive Director of the airport said.

Board members voted to finish three more hangers along the west quad, pending a grant.