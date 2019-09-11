TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Regional Airport is excited about the growth in its own backyard.
With plans to develop the eastside, the airport is right at the center.
Board members talked about its recent success.
In just a few years, the airport secured around $6 million in grant money.
"That's federal and state dollars coming into our community. So that is big for our community. A lot of folks get tired of hearing me saying it being the third busiest airport as far as take-offs and landings go, but we do get a lot of federal and state dollars coming into the community that way," Jeff Hauser, the Executive Director of the airport said.
Board members voted to finish three more hangers along the west quad, pending a grant.
Related Content
- Terre Haute Regional Airport leaders excited about eastside growth
- Rezoning eastside property discussed at Terre Haute City Council meeting
- Brainstorming underway to further develop Terre Haute's eastside
- Launch Terre Haute hosts future business leaders
- Work continues for new hangers at Terre Haute's airport
- Terre Haute airport holds press conference for fall airshow
- Power issues resolved at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute
- New Girl Scouts leader makes a stop in Terre Haute
- State Girl Scout leaders make a stop in Terre Haute
- After losing big jobs in 2018, Terre Haute's mayor looks to 2019 for economic growth