Terre Haute Redevelopment approves funding to fix State Road 46 retention pond erosion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute leaders are working on some major projects in the city. Terre Haute Redevelopment met on Wednesday.

They approved contractors and funding for various projects. One of those projects deals with erosion at the State Road 46 and Margaret retention pond.

It was installed last year. During a site check in August, crews noticed large areas of erosion.

Funding was approved for contractors to fix the problem and try to prevent it from happening in the future.

Funding comes from the Office of Housing and Urban Development. Leaders say they'll have all the funding they need some time in 2021 and 2022.

At the meeting, they also approved road work funding for Washington, 13th, and 14th Streets along with College Avenue.