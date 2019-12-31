Clear

Terre Haute Police warn of phone call scam

The Terre Haute Police Department issued a warning about a scam making the rounds.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 5:18 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, they took a report of a Hispanic male calling from the police department.

That person is reportedly telling people about a "forced labor crime."

The caller says if $3,500 is paid - the victim would not press charges.

Police remind people that police will never call and ask for money to dismiss charges.

