Terre Haute Police warn of phone call scam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department issued a warning about a scam making the rounds.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, they took a report of a Hispanic male calling from the police department.
That person is reportedly telling people about a "forced labor crime."
The caller says if $3,500 is paid - the victim would not press charges.
Police remind people that police will never call and ask for money to dismiss charges.
