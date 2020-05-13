The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping our local police officers from honoring the nation's fallen heroes.
The Terre Haute Police Department is celebrating Police Week by taking part in a virtual candlelight vigil.
LINK | PHOTOS: NATIONAL POLICE WEEK 2019 IN WASHINGTON, D.C.
Police Chief Shawn Keen says he usually sends department members every year to the ceremony in Washington, D.C.
"It's just an unusual time. We are going to do the best job we can to still recognize our members that lost their lives in the line of duty and continue doing what we are doing," Keen said.
Click here to learn more about the virtual vigil.
Related Content
- Terre Haute Police to take part in virtual vigil for Police Week
- Terre Haute Police Department holds candle light vigil in honor of National Police Week
- Terre Haute South group holds virtual vigil to end mass genocide
- Terre Haute Police take part in Operation Clear Track
- Terre Haute Police now accepting applications
- Terre Haute Police are "shooting" for accuracy
- Terre Haute police chase leaves suspect hospitalized
- Terre Haute Police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
- Terre Haute Police find missing 16-year-old
- Police investigate stabbing at Terre Haute motel