Terre Haute Police to take part in virtual vigil for Police Week

The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping our local police officers from honoring the nation's fallen heroes.

The Terre Haute Police Department is celebrating Police Week by taking part in a virtual candlelight vigil.

Police Chief Shawn Keen says he usually sends department members every year to the ceremony in Washington, D.C.

"It's just an unusual time. We are going to do the best job we can to still recognize our members that lost their lives in the line of duty and continue doing what we are doing," Keen said.

