TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police hope a new partnership could help keep you up to date with crime in your area.

The Terre Haute Police Department will use "Neighbors" through Amazon-owned Ring.

Ring is a video doorbell program.

You can download the app on your iOS or Android device.

The police department says it is like a neighborhood watch group with the ability to upload videos.

Police can use the app to notify people about crimes in their area.

People can upload video anonymously.