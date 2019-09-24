Clear

Terre Haute Police take part in Operation Clear Track

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week is Rail Safety Week across the country. Local officers are drawing attention to dangers involving trains and railroad tracks.

Terre Haute Police are taking part in Operation Clear Track. It's the single largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in the United States. Rail Safety groups say that every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train. 

Tuesday, police were along tracks in the area watching for violators. Common issues these officers see are people trespassing or drivers speeding up to avoid trains. Individuals doing those things could receive citations. Officers will continue having increased patrols this week for rail safety week. 

"Remember, the gates come down for a reason and that is to keep you safe," Terre Haute Police Officer Ryan Adamson said, "You shouldn't try to beat a train, you shouldn't try to race a train because you're probably not going to win that."

Sergeant James Schneider of Terre Haute Police's Traffic Division agrees. "There's nothing that's so important that you need to risk your life or somebody else's life that's in that car to beat that train," he said, "If you can change people's behavior--you know the first thing you do when you see those lights a lot of times is think, 'Oh I have somewhere to go' and you accelerate around them and go around the gates and across the tracks. We want people to think about that. . . that maybe you shouldn't. You should stop."

