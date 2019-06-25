Clear
Well-being check leads to Terre Haute stand-off near 5th and Oak

Police have surrounded a home near 5th and Oak Streets in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 5:17 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have surrounded a home near 5th and Oak Streets in Terre Haute.

According to Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, officers were called to a well-being check at a home in that area.

When officers arrived, they tried to talk with a man through a window.

One of the officers believed the man had a firearm.

That is when they pulled back to establish a perimeter.

The Terre Haute Police Department brought in the Special Response Team along with a negotiator.

News 10's Sarah Lehman has overheard officers asking for someone to exit the home through a loudspeaker.

Police have asked people to avoid the area.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

