Terre Haute Police set to announce the conclusion of a 47-year long cold case involving the murder of ISU student

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has scheduled a press conference for Monday afternoon.

According to Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, the press conference involves a cold case dating back to 1972.

Police say they are announcing the conclusion to the 47-year-long cold case involving the homicide of Indiana State University student Pamela Milam.

She was murdered in September of 1972.

Keen says he will identify the person responsible for the killing.

The press conference starts at 2:00 and will be on the campus of ISU.

News 10 plans to live stream the press conference right here.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as soon as they become available.