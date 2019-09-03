Terre Haute Police search for woman accused of theft at Menards

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute need your help finding a woman accused of theft.
According to a post on social media, the woman in the photo is accused of theft at a local Menards.
If you know who she is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP, or police directly at 812-244-2255.
