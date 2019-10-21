Clear

Terre Haute Police search for man accused of passing counterfeit money

Police in Terre Haute are asking for your help finding a wanted person.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 2:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute are asking for your help finding a wanted person.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the man in the photo is accused of using counterfeit money around Terre Haute.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or police at 812-244-2246.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain Tapers Off
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Extended Interviews - The Casino Question

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Indiana Fall Classic November 16th at Hawthorn Park

Image

Monday: Showers and storms, windy. High: 70

Image

Monday: Showers and storms, windy. High: 70

Image

Vigo County Schools cracking down on students who don't have their shots

Image

Terre Haute linemen compete in Kansas contest

Image

Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Madi's Hope Foundation

Image

Final day of the Covered Bridge Festival

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival