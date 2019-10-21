Terre Haute Police search for man accused of passing counterfeit money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute are asking for your help finding a wanted person.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the man in the photo is accused of using counterfeit money around Terre Haute.
If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or police at 812-244-2246.
