TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute say they've seen an increase in fake cash making the rounds.
On Tuesday, the Terre Haute Police Department reported they've seen an uptick in counterfeit $50 and $100 bills.
Police say there are clear signs the money is fake. A couple of those signs include the money having foreign numbers and saying "Prop Money."
They are warning people and businesses to double-check any money they accept.
If you come across counterfeit money, report it to the police.
Related Content
- Terre Haute Police say they've seen in an increase in counterfeit money making the rounds
- Terre Haute Police search for man accused of passing counterfeit money
- Terre Haute man facing charges for using counterfeit money and theft
- Police in Linton warn of fake money making the rounds
- Washington businesses report receiving counterfeit money
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Terre Haute's Coke mural making big progress
- Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop
- West Terre Haute Police Department makes donation to community center
- Terre Haute Police make 5-year-olds birthday celebration extra special
Scroll for more content...