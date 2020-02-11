Clear
Terre Haute Police say they've seen in an increase in counterfeit money making the rounds

On Tuesday, the Terre Haute Police Department reported they've seen an uptick in counterfeit $50 and $100 bills.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute say they've seen an increase in fake cash making the rounds.

On Tuesday, the Terre Haute Police Department reported they've seen an uptick in counterfeit $50 and $100 bills.

Police say there are clear signs the money is fake. A couple of those signs include the money having foreign numbers and saying "Prop Money."

They are warning people and businesses to double-check any money they accept.

If you come across counterfeit money, report it to the police.

