TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At least one person is injured after a reported shooting.

Terre Haute Police got the call of shots fired just before 6:30 Thursday morning.

They responded to a home at 1032 North 9th Street.

Our crew witnessed at least one person being taken away on a stretcher.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time, but our crew remains on the scene.

We will bring you more information as soon as we get it.