TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, the Terre Haute Police Department moved into its new building. With them, an important memorial is coming with.

Police moved the statue of fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Brent Long to the new headquarters on South 7th Street.

The statue was originally on display at their old building on Wabash Avenue.

Long was killed in the line of duty in 2011.

Statues of fallen Officer Rob Pitts and Detective Greg Ferency will also be on display at the new building.