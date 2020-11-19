Terre Haute Police make two arrests in the shooting death of an ISU student

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) Terre Haute police have made two arrests in the shooting death of an ISU student.

You may remember 18-year-old Valentina Delva was shot while sitting in a car outside a house party in Terre Haute.

Delva was a freshman at Indiana State University.

Police say she had been attending a party at a home at 6th and Poplar streets.

Terre Haute police announced on their Facebook page that they have arrested and charged David Farrell and Wesley Meadows with criminal recklessness.

Police say more updates soon.