Terre Haute Police make 5-year-olds birthday celebration extra special

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Police officers surprised one kid in the Wabash Valley for what he calls "the best birthday ever."
The snowstorm Saturday caused a lot of events in the valley to be canceled and postpones.
That was also true for one Birthday party.
Josef Azar was supposed to celebrate his fifth birthday Saturday.
But, because of the storm, his police officer themes party had to be postponed.
Lucky for Josef, some Terre Haute police officers heard what happened and decided to surprise the birthday boy.
"He absolutely loved it! He was excited and he just had a big smile on his face the entire day afterward," Adam Azar, Josef's father said. "He kept repeating to us that it was the best day ever for him."
Azar said they had set it up for the officers to just drop by, but adds the Terre Haute Police went above beyond for the birthday boy!
