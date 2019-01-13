Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Terre Haute Police make 5-year-olds birthday celebration extra special

After a Terre Haute family had to cancel their 5-year-olds birthday because of the storm. Terre Haute Police stepped up to make sure it was one to remember.

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Staff report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Police officers surprised one kid in the Wabash Valley for what he calls "the best birthday ever."

The snowstorm Saturday caused a lot of events in the valley to be canceled and postpones.

That was also true for one Birthday party.

Josef Azar was supposed to celebrate his fifth birthday Saturday.

But, because of the storm, his police officer themes party had to be postponed.

Lucky for Josef, some Terre Haute police officers heard what happened and decided to surprise the birthday boy.

"He absolutely loved it! He was excited and he just had a big smile on his face the entire day afterward," Adam Azar, Josef's father said. "He kept repeating to us that it was the best day ever for him."

Azar said they had set it up for the officers to just drop by, but adds the Terre Haute Police went above beyond for the birthday boy!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Calmer Sunday, but still cold and slick.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

Image

Police surprise birthday boy

Image

Renters forced from apartments

Image

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

Image

Pfaff proposes voting reform

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill