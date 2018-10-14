Clear

Terre Haute Police investigate shots fired case

Anyone with information is asked to call THPD at 812-238-1661.

Posted: Oct. 14, 2018 5:07 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Terre Haute Police say they’re investigating a shots fired case in Terre Haute.

Police say it happened late Friday night, near midnight.

THPD says officers were called to the area of 4th and Deming Streets.

That’s where police say they found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. They say that man was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call THPD at 812-238-1661.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Chilly, with more showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bloomfield wins sectional.

Image

Barr-Reeve wins sectional

Image

Northview soccer beats Washington

Image

Missouri State beats ISU

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 9, Segment 3, In The Zone

Image

Week 9, Segment 2, In The Zone

Image

Week 9, In The Zone, Segment 1

Image

A sunny cool Saturday ahead

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony