Terre Haute Police investigate shots fired case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Terre Haute Police say they’re investigating a shots fired case in Terre Haute.

Police say it happened late Friday night, near midnight.

THPD says officers were called to the area of 4th and Deming Streets.

That’s where police say they found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. They say that man was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call THPD at 812-238-1661.